Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth gets intimate for the big 3-0

FORT WORTH — The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth is making sure that its 30th anniversary season is not just another predictable series of concerts.
Among the value-added elements of the ensemble’s 2017-18 season will be performances featuring help from marionettes and shadow puppets, a Cliburn gold medalist, a new work commissioned by CMSFW and something of a musical family reunion boasting principal players from two major orchestras.
“With the 30th anniversary, we needed to do a lot of special things. We really needed to separate this season from every other season,” says CMSFW artistic director Gary Levinson.
The overall title the coming season is “The Power of Intimacy.”
“The attraction of chamber music, in general, is its intimacy. A lot of patrons will tell you that they enjoy seeing the faces, and concentrating on just a few players, instead of 70 or 80,” says Levinson, who also serves as senior principal associate concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “And it occurred to me that a lot of the works we are programming are incredibly powerful, yet they still have that element of intimacy.”
Surprising elements
The new season will also have some elements of surprise. The Oct. 14 performance of Stravinsky’s stage work, “L’histoire du soldat,” uses marionettes and shadow puppets manipulated by Dan Butterworth to tell its dark tale.
And the April 7, 2018 performance will showcase a new work, the Piano Quintet by Pierre Jalbert, a native of Canada who is member of the music faculty at Rice University. The piece was commissioned in partnership with the La Jolla Music Society and the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.
“It’s a complex, beautiful work. But it is very tonal, and from a listening standpoint, it is easy to digest,” says Levinson. “I am really excited about that piece.”
That new composition will be one of the works featuring Haochen Zhang, gold medalist of the 2009 Cliburn International Piano Competition. And the concert will also feature internationally-known violinist Cho-Liang Lin.
“We have been friends for years,” says Levinson, noting that the two violinists once had a teacher in common. “But this will be the first time we have played chamber music together.”
There is, however, another outstanding musician on the schedule with whom Levinson has played chamber music very often — his dad.
Eugene Levinson, who recently retired from a long tenue as principal double bass of the New York Philharmonic, will be among the players in the Oct. 14 “Soldat” performance.
“It is going to be great to be playing with him again, and doing a piece he has done all his life,” says Levinson.
Rounding out the season will be concerts featuring visiting ensembles: the Atrium Quartet on Nov. 11, and the Tempest Trio on May 12, 2018.
Season schedule
The following are the titles, dates, composers and guest artists for the concerts in the CMSFW 2017-18 season:
September 16 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“No Translation Necessary”
Works by Prokofiev, Schubert and Shostakovich
October 14 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“In the Theater of Life”
Works by Messiaen and Stravinsky (“L”histoire du soldat”)
Featured guest artists: Eugene Levinson, double bass, and Dan Butterworth, marionettes
November 11 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“Outside the Shadow of Beethoven”
Works by Brahms, Beethoven and Shostakovich
Featured guest artists: Atrium Quartet
January 6, 2018 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“From Vienna to Brotherhood”
Works by Martinu, Schumann and Brahms
February 17, 2018 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“The Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove” or “Love and Fury”
Works by Beethoven and Franck
April 7, 2018 — Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum
“Passing the Torch”
Works by Shostakovich, Dvorak, Brahms and the premiere of Piano Quintet by Pierre Jalbert
Featured guest artists: Cho-Liang Lin, violin, and Haochen Zhang, piano.
May 12, 2018 — Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
“No Walk on the Beach” The Tempest Trio
Piano Trios by Brahms, Beethoven and Beach
Featured guests artists: Tempest Trio
