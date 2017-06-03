Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Boston Pride day scheduled for Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Posted 8:11am on Saturday, Jun. 03, 2017

BOSTON Boston Pride day is scheduled for this weekend at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

The event Saturday features a full day of family fun and entertainment, including Zumba classes, music and dance performances, drag queens and for the first time this year a High Heel Dash for Charity.

Participants, all wearing high-heel shoes, will dash down Union Street and arrive at the finish line at the Marketplace. Entry fees from the dash will benefit the Boston Pride Community Fund which offers financial support to small, grassroots organizations through annual grants.

The theme this year is "Stronger Together," which highlights the support the LGBTQ community gets from their friends.

The events are free and open to the public.

This is the 17th year Faneuil Hall marketplace has hosted the event.



