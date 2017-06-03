Wires  >  AP Entertainment

City of Omaha seeking to hire full-time park planner

The Associated Press

Posted 7:51am on Saturday, Jun. 03, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. The City of Omaha is looking for a full-time park planner to design and development park land and recreational facilities.

Qualified applicants must have a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture or metropolitan planning or a related field. Applicants must also have three years' experience in landscape architecture or metropolitan planning.

The work will include preparing project specifications, overseeing bid and contract documents and site plans, making cost estimates and conducting site inspections.

The planner will also be in charge of some hiring and supervising.

Applications must be submitted online to the city's Parks, Recreation and Public Property division at HR.Cityofomaha.org by Wednesday.



