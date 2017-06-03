Wires  >  AP Music

German rock festival set to resume after terror threat scare

The Associated Press

Posted 2:51am on Saturday, Jun. 03, 2017

BERLIN Organizers of a popular German rock festival say it is set to resume on Saturday after police searches failed to confirm fears of a terrorist threat.

Authorities shut down and cleared thousands of fans from the three-day Rock am Ring festival Friday evening, its opening night. They cited what they called "concrete indications on the basis of which a possible terrorist threat can't be ruled out," but didn't give details.

The top security official in western Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, planned a news conference at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday.

Rock am Ring organizers said in a Facebook post ahead of that appearance that police had cleared them to prepare to reopen the site.



