German rock festival set to resume after terror threat scare

BERLIN Organizers of a popular German rock festival say it is set to resume on Saturday after police searches failed to confirm fears of a terrorist threat.
Authorities shut down and cleared thousands of fans from the three-day Rock am Ring festival Friday evening, its opening night. They cited what they called "concrete indications on the basis of which a possible terrorist threat can't be ruled out," but didn't give details.
The top security official in western Rhineland-Palatinate, Roger Lewentz, planned a news conference at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) Saturday.
Rock am Ring organizers said in a Facebook post ahead of that appearance that police had cleared them to prepare to reopen the site.