Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

Posted 1:51am on Saturday, Jun. 03, 2017

WASHINGTON Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; former Vice President Al Gore; former national security adviser Susan Rice.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pruitt, Gore; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

---

CNN's "State of the Union" — Warner, Gore, Haley.

"Fox News Sunday" — Pruitt, Gore.



