City reminds U2 concert goers about restrictions, rules.

CHICAGO Officials in Chicago are reminding fans of the rock band U2 attending this weekend's concerts at Soldier Field to pay close attention to where they can and can't go. They should plan for emergencies and remember that they aren't allowed to bring things like umbrellas, selfie sticks and large backpacks to the concerts.
In a news release, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications also says that there will be security checks in place at the concerts on Saturday and Sunday night.
The office also asks concert goers to report to police if they see something suspicious.
The city is encouraging people to take public transportation, but those who drive are urged to pay special attention to parking restrictions on the streets near Soldier Field.
For more information, visit www.SoldierField.net .