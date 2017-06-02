Demolition begins of gallows sculpture at Minneapolis museum

MINNEAPOLIS A Sioux spiritual leader led a prayer ceremony as the demolition got underway of a gallows-like sculpture at a Minneapolis art museum that reminded protesters of the mass hanging of 38 Dakota men in 1862.
"Scaffold," by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant, was going to be part of the Walker's renovated sculpture garden until it drew complaints. Now the wood will be taken away and burned.
The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2ru8q6l ) that sage was burned and tobacco was passed out during Friday's ceremony, overseen by Chief Arvol Looking Horse, who's regarded as spiritual leader for all three main branches of the Sioux nation, the Dakota, Nakota and Lakota.
Then a crew of Native American construction workers went to work. Chainsaws began biting into the wood, accompanied by yells and howls.