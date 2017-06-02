The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

Wires  >  AP Music

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending June 1, 2017:

Top Songs

. Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2. I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled

3. Believer, Imagine Dragons

4. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

5. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

6. Issues, Julia Michaels

7. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

8. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

10. Slow Hands, Niall Horan

Top Albums

1. True to Self, Bryson Tiller

2. Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 2. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

3. El Dorado, Shakira

4. From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

5. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club, The Beatles

6. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

7. Droptopwop, Gucci Mane

8. Harry Styles, Harry Styles

9. ÷, Ed Sheeran

10. Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

