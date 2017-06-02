Museum exhibit focuses on artists' use of Polaroid pictures

FORT WORTH, Texas An exhibit at a Fort Worth museum focuses on how artists used Polaroid's instant images.
The exhibit, titled "The Polaroid Project: At the Intersection of Art and Technology," opens Saturday at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The exhibit, which makes its U.S. debut at the Amon Carter, features more than 150 images by artists including David Hockney and Andy Warhol.
Joy Jeehye Kim, assistant curator of photographs at the Amon Carter, says, "Polaroid was the epitome of instant imaging long before the digital age." She says the show "reveals the energy of artists who embraced the technology as a novel medium of experimentation."
Included in the exhibit are rare artifacts from the Polaroid Corporation archives that trace the development of the technology.
The exhibit runs through Sept. 3.