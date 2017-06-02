Andrea Jaxson, ‘Night Light’ host, out after nearly 20 years at KLTY

DALLAS Andrea Jaxson, the host of the “Night Light” program that aired weeknights on contemporary-Christian station KLTY/94.9 FM, is no longer with the station.
On her own Facebook page, Jaxson linked to a post from a discussion board on radio/music-industry website AllAccess.com titled “ Sad Moves in Dallas.” “Andrea Jaxson ... as of today is no longer on the air, after 20 years on-air [at KLTY],” says the post, which is dated June 1.
Jaxson confirmed the departure by adding, “20 years is a great run!” on Facebook, in a post from late Thursday night. “Night Light,” which was syndicated to other markets, has been canceled, according to the discussion-board post.
Jaxson, reached via Facebook Messenger, wasn’t ready to comment yet other than the move was unexpected and that “Night Light” was a big success. She has been engaging with her Facebook followers and sounding upbeat and optimistic about her future.
The station issued a simple statement: “Andrea has been with KLTY for nearly 20 years and we're so thankful of everything she has done for KLTY and [parent company] Salem Media Group.” Stations typically don’t say much more than that when it comes to personnel matters; sometimes, merely getting confirmation of a departure can be difficult.
KLTY plans to announce the show’s replacement sometime Friday afternoon. We’ll update when we hear something.
HisAir.Net, a website that covers Christian radio, did a Q&A with Jaxson in October. According to that story, Jaxson “began her radio career at the early age of 17 at Dolly Parton’s radio station WDLY in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.” She moved on to WIVK in Knoxville and had a brief stint at a Top 40 station before coming to DFW.
Accompanying the story is a photo of a what appears to be a KLTY newsletter announcing Jaxson — then billed as “Andi Jackson” — joining KLTY, which at the time was at 94.1 FM.
In 2013, KTVT/Channel 11 did a feature on “Night Light,” an inspirational call-in/music show that began airing in 2007, although Jaxson’s tenure as the station’s evening personality started long before that.