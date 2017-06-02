University of Wyoming Art Museum gets record $2.3M donation

LARAMIE, Wyo. The University of Wyoming Art Museum has received an anonymous donation of $2.3 million, the largest in museum history.
The gift will create an endowment to support lectures, panel discussions and exhibitions of contemporary art — or the work of living, active artists.
Museum Director Susan Moldenhauer tells the Laramie Boomerang (http://bit.ly/2syhbeF ) the museum's mission is to introduce art to Wyoming that can't be found otherwise.
The UW Art Museum has nearly 8,000 original art pieces and hosts about 18 exhibitions a year. The museum is funded by the state, membership fees, an annual gala and contributions.