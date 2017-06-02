Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

The Associated Press

Posted 12:16pm on Friday, Jun. 02, 2017

iBook charts for week ending May 28, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

1.Into the Water by Paula Hawkins - 9780735211216 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2.The Fix by David Baldacci - 9781455586554 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3.16th Seduction by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316553452 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4.No Middle Name by Lee Child - 9780399593581 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5.The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood - 9780547345666 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6.Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil de Grasse Tyson - 9780393609400 - (W. W. Norton & Company)

7.Same Beach, Next Year by Dorothea Benton Frank - 9780062390806 - (William Morrow)

8.Lord of Shadows by Cassandra Clare - 9781442468429 - (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

9.Golden Prey by John Sandford - 9780399184581 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10.Sexy Stranger by Kendall Ryan - No ISBN Available - (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

-



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me