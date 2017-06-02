Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 12:11pm on Friday, Jun. 02, 2017

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 28, 2017:

U.S. Charts:

1.Logan

2.John Wick: Chapter 2

3.Get Out

4.The Magnificent Seven (2016)

5.The Great Wall

6.The LEGO Batman Movie

7.Fifty Shades Darker

8.A Dog's Purpose

9.Hidden Figures

10.Moana (2016)

11.Avatar (Extended Collector's Edition)

12.John Wick - Double Feature

13.Ultimate 10-Film Revenge Collection

14.The Shack

15.La La Land

16.The Founder

17.Guardians of the Galaxy

18.Hacksaw Ridge

19.Split (2017)

20.Why Him?

US Charts - Independent:

1.Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

2.Drone (2017)

3.Betting on Zero

4.Raw

5.Before I Fall

6.Berlin Syndrome

7.The Rewrite

8.David Lynch: The Art Life

9.I Am Heath Ledger

10.The Spectacular Now

11.Moonlight

12.The Survivalist

13.AWOL

14.Sideways

15.Manchester By the Sea

16.I Am Not Your Negro

17.Swiss Army Man

18.Slow West

19.It Had to Be You

20.Ex Machina

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me