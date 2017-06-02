Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

Posted 12:11pm on Friday, Jun. 02, 2017

App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 28, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1.Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2.Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3.Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4.Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5.iSchedule, HotSchedules

6.Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

7.Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8.LightX, Andor Communications Private Limited

9.Enlight, Lightricks Ltd.

10.Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1.Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2.Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3.YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

4.Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

5.Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6.Balls VS Blocks, Voodoo

7.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8.Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9.Ballz, Ketchapp

10.Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1.Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB

2.Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3.Assassin's Creed Identity, Ubisoft

4.Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5.Procreate - Sketch, paint, create., Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6.Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go! Figure Battles, Cartoon Network

6.Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8.The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

9.The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gameloft

10.Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1.Fidget Spinner, Ketchapp

2.YouTube - Watch Videos, Music, and Live Streams, Google, Inc.

3.Pokémon: Magikarp Jump, The Pokemon Company

4.Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5.Zombie Gunship Survival, flaregames

6.Prison Architect: Mobile, Paradox Interactive

7.Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8.Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9.Bowmasters - Top Multiplayer Bowman Archery Game, Playgendary

10.Fidget Hand Spinner, chenziming chenziming

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me