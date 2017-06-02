Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

New Jersey's State Theatre cancels Kathy Griffin show

The Associated Press

Posted 5:11am on Friday, Jun. 02, 2017

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. New Jersey's State Theatre has canceled comedian Kathy Griffin the comedian after she posed with a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.

In making its announcement on Facebook Thursday, the theater in New Brunswick said it made its decision "after careful consideration of recent events and for the safety of our patrons."

Griffin was scheduled to perform in her "Celebrity Run-In" tour at the theater on Nov. 3. Those who bought tickets will receive a refund.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me