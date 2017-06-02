Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

$500K in jewelry stolen from artisan at Illinois arts show

The Associated Press

Posted 4:51am on Friday, Jun. 02, 2017

ST. CHARLES, Ill. A search is on for $500,000 in jewelry stolen from a traveling artisan attending a suburban Chicago arts show.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2qLj722 ) cites police in St. Charles as saying the stolen jewelry included gold and silver, as well as rubies and emeralds.

Gopal Kapoor says he's made jewelry for over 30 years. The Greenville, North Carolina, man usually camps in his van during warmer months as he participates in shows. He'd been at the St. Charles Fine Arts Show when someone burglarized the van after he went out for dinner Saturday.

Kapoor says all the jewelry with him was stolen and that they weren't insured. He said he cried after the theft.

He says thieves sometimes scout shows for targets and he believes he was targeted.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me