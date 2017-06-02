Louisville honoring Muhammad Ali with 6-week festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Muhammad Ali's hometown kicks off a six-week festival honoring the boxing champion with a memorial service in Louisville on the anniversary of his death.
The hour-long, multi-denominational service will be on the Ali Center Plaza starting at 8 a.m. EDT Saturday. Organizers say the service is a way to honor Ali's legacy and to remember how the city came together last year as it honored The Champ.
The service will include blessings from representatives of multiple faiths.
Ali will be remembered at an "Ali Appreciation Night" at a minor league baseball game at Slugger Field in Louisville on Saturday night.
Saturday's events kick off the six-week "I Am Ali" Festival in Louisville. On June 9, the Ali Center will host a youth festival. The center will host a "Giving Festival" on June 16.