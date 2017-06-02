Around Cowtown: Mañana Cowboy at Main at Southside

A florist, a carpenter, and a pizza cook walk into a bar — and do a set of ambient music. Not a very good joke, but a good band and a great show.
The carpenter is Houston Holtman on guitar, the florist is Adam Horvath on bass, and the pizza maker is drummer Joshua Dearing. We also had Wendy Mills on keyboard. Together they are Mañana Cowboy, but none of them appeared to be cowboys.
“It’s the cowboy of tomorrow,” Holtman told me when I confronted him on the inconsistency, “the future cowboy.”
And the bar; they were playing at Main at Southside. A fairly new venue at 1002 S. Main St. .
From the outside, Main at Southside looks like your typical cookie-cutter, concrete-wall bar. But inside, well, it looks like musicians built this joint.
There was an actual elevated stage, and impressive PA flown on real rigging, and what looked to be a decent lighting system. Above the bar were three LCD panels, two of which were playing a live video feed of the band playing — so if you’re sitting at the bar you can still watch the band without turning around. This is a small, but well-thought-out and properly executed music venue. I can see spending a lot of time here.
I wish I had gotten a chance to see the lights, but Mañana Cowboy was doing a trippy ambient rock kind of thing. While its normal style is a bit more aggressive, on this night, the band was playing a more laid-back set. To complement this, lighting was via projected video overlaying the band. The effect can be overused, but it certainly fit the mood of the show.
“This is the first time we did a show like this,” said Holtman, “where its kinda quieted down, a little bit more mellow,” Holtman said. “I think it has the same vibe, just turned down a little bit on this one.
“This was the kind of thing that pushed us to try something different. We’ve been together a year-and-a-half going on two years, so it’s kinda nice to take off and try something new. It’s kinda nice to keep the variety open.”
The songs are well-written and well-executed, with Holtman providing the lyrics.
“I try to incorporate something that is meaningful to me,” said Holtman, “but not too meaningful — so dreams.”
The band is working toward an album release in September. It recorded the drums and bass at The Grackle House, and guitar and vocals at Clint Niosi’s home studio. While it has no upcoming gigs booked, you owe it to yourself to check Mañana Cowboy out. And check out Main at Southside while you’re at it. This is just the kind of promising young venue we need in Near Southside.