Past winner of Univision reality show found dead

ROUND ROCK, Texas The past winner of a Spanish-language television reality show has been found dead at her home in suburban Austin.
Police answering a report of a woman not breathing found Margaret Ann Garza dead in her Round Rock home early Tuesday. Round Rock police say an autopsy has been ordered on the 31-year-old winner of Miss Texas Belleza (beh-YEH'-zah) Latina in 2007 and Miss Belleza Latina International in 2008.
Miss Belleza Latina is a reality show produced annually by the Spanish-language television network Univision. She went on to have minor acting parts in the AMC series "The Son" and the films "mercury Plains and "Pizza Joint."