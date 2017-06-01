Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Past winner of Univision reality show found dead

The Associated Press

Posted 6:51pm on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

ROUND ROCK, Texas The past winner of a Spanish-language television reality show has been found dead at her home in suburban Austin.

Police answering a report of a woman not breathing found Margaret Ann Garza dead in her Round Rock home early Tuesday. Round Rock police say an autopsy has been ordered on the 31-year-old winner of Miss Texas Belleza (beh-YEH'-zah) Latina in 2007 and Miss Belleza Latina International in 2008.

Miss Belleza Latina is a reality show produced annually by the Spanish-language television network Univision. She went on to have minor acting parts in the AMC series "The Son" and the films "mercury Plains and "Pizza Joint."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me