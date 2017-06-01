Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Indiana city's art museum closing for long renovation

The Associated Press

Posted 6:51pm on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

RICHMOND, Ind. An eastern Indiana city's art museum has closed to the public for a months-long renovation that won't be complete until next year.

The Richmond Art Museum closed its doors Thursday at Richmond High School's McGuire Hall. The museum in the city about 65 miles east of Indianapolis isn't expected to re-open until next February.

Most of its more than 2,200 works of art will be stored during the renovation in a climate-controlled room, but some are on loan to sites in Richmond, Cambridge City and Centerville.

The Palladium-Item reports (http://pinews.co/2qFJgEy ) the project will include adding a new climate control system, fire suppression, lighting, painting and signage.

Museum executive director Shaun Dingwerth says the renovations were made possible by a capital campaign that's raised more than $1.6 million to date.

Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me