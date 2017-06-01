Indiana city's art museum closing for long renovation

RICHMOND, Ind. An eastern Indiana city's art museum has closed to the public for a months-long renovation that won't be complete until next year.
The Richmond Art Museum closed its doors Thursday at Richmond High School's McGuire Hall. The museum in the city about 65 miles east of Indianapolis isn't expected to re-open until next February.
Most of its more than 2,200 works of art will be stored during the renovation in a climate-controlled room, but some are on loan to sites in Richmond, Cambridge City and Centerville.
The Palladium-Item reports (http://pinews.co/2qFJgEy ) the project will include adding a new climate control system, fire suppression, lighting, painting and signage.
Museum executive director Shaun Dingwerth says the renovations were made possible by a capital campaign that's raised more than $1.6 million to date.