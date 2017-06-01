Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti

The Associated Press

Posted 6:21pm on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

LOS ANGELES Following his successful Beatles documentary, Ron Howard is sticking with music. The Oscar-winner is directing a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti, the Italian tenor who rose to superstar status.

Howard's Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures announced the untitled project Thursday.

Pavarotti transcended opera to become a leading tenor. Howard says Pavarotti's life is full of great drama and contradictions.

The tenor became a best-selling classical artist, with more than 100 million records sold, and he had the first classical album to reach No. 1 on the pop charts. He died from pancreatic cancer in 2007 at age 71.

The untitled documentary does not have a release date.

Howard's last film, "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," won the Grammy Award for best music film.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me