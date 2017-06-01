Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Cosby judge weighs drug, sex assault experts as trial nears

Posted 12:16pm on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. Lawyers for Bill Cosby hope to exclude expert testimony about quaaludes and the behavior of sex assault victims when the comedian goes on trial Monday near Philadelphia.

Defense lawyers are sparring with prosecutors Thursday for perhaps the final time before Cosby goes on trial on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill says he will allow expert testimony on victims' behavior as long as he finds the psychologist's testimony valid and relevant.

The defense also wants to block the drug expert from testifying about quaaludes because they say Cosby last possessed the sedative years before he met the trial accuser.

But prosecutors say they were still available on the black market in the early 2000s.



