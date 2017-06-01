Rainbow Lounge in Fort Worth destroyed by fire overnight

FORT WORTH A gay nightclub in Fort Worth caught fire overnight and was destroyed, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
Employees at the Rainbow Lounge, 651 South Jennings Ave., were closing it down for the night about 3 a.m. Thursday and then noticed smoke coming from the roof, according to a department news release. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 3:10 and had to force entry into the building because the club manager had already secured it and left for the night.
They were soon forced to leave the structure and try to control it from the outside because of a partial roof collapse, the news release said. The fire was declared under control at 4:21 a.m., and firefighters were on scene until about 7 a.m. to protect nearby buildings from the fire.
The cause of the fire had not been determined Thursday morning, but it is being considered to be accidental, the news release said. No one was injured. The fire department’s arson and bomb unit are investigating.
Eight fire companies responded to the fire.
FOX 4 reported that the property owner said he will likely demolish the remaining structure and sell the property, rather than rebuild.
Eight years ago, state agents and Fort Worth police raided the nightclub in a bar-check-gone-bad that resulted in several arrests and two injured patrons and put Fort Worth in the center of the gay rights movement.