Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Post-'Idol,' Lauren Alaina is healthier, happier and honest

By BY KRISTIN M. HALL

Associated Press

Posted 9:56am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Country singer Lauren Alaina, once a finalist as a teenager on "American Idol," spent years struggling with body image issues and an eating disorder that threatened her voice. Now 22, Alaina is healthy, happy and finally celebrating her first No. 1 country song after using her hardships as inspiration for "Road Less Traveled."

The bubbly singer from Georgia said she spent the first couple of years of her career hiding from her herself and trying to "be this perfect girl." On her second full-length album, Alaina opens up about her health, her parents' divorce and her father's alcoholism in an honest, but uplifting collection of songs.

"Road Less Traveled," co-written with Meghan Trainor, peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's country airplay chart.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me