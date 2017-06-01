Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Isinbayeva steps down as chair at Russian anti-doping agency

Posted 8:31am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

MOSCOW Yelena Isinbayeva says she has stepped down as chair of the supervisory board at the scandal-hit Russian anti-doping agency.

The World Anti-Doping Agency had said the pole vault world-record holder must resign by the end of May because she holds an official post at the Russian Olympic Committee. WADA said the chair should be independent of Russian Olympic, Paralympic and government bodies.

Isinbayeva has been a frequent critic of WADA investigations of Russian doping. RUSADA was suspended by WADA in 2015 over allegations its staff helped to cover up widespread doping.

Isinbayeva says she will remain a RUSADA board member.

In comments reported Wednesday by Russian agency R-Sport, Isinbayeva says "this year, as a close-knit team, we will achieve full compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code."



