Bob Seger to kick off 'Runaway Train' tour in August

The Associated Press

Posted 8:16am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

DETROIT Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band.

The 72-year-old singer announced Wednesday that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio. It currently has dates through Oct. 28, when he'll play a show in Phoenix. Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas are among the major stops.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band Heart will join Seger for some dates on the tour.



