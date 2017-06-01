Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Italy: Art restorers unveil masterpiece damaged in dry spell

The Associated Press

Posted 7:31am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

MILAN After four months of work, the Brera Art Gallery has unveiled Donato Bramante's fully restored painting "Christ at the Column" after it suffered damage over the winter.

The oil-on-panel 15th century masterpiece was the most important of about 40 paintings that suffered damage when the Brera's humidity control system failed during a rare dry, cold spell in January.

Chief restorer Andrea Carini said during the unveiling Thursday that the unusual bout of dryness had caused the paint to separate from the wood in some areas. Restorers sprayed Bramante's painting with a special foam to stop it from losing color, then repaired the damage and made other long-planned interventions including replacing the varnish.

Carini said none of the paintings lost color or suffered permanent damage.



