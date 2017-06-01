Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Alan Jackson to perform free concert for hockey fans

The Associated Press

Posted 6:31am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Legendary country singer Alan Jackson is going to play a free outdoor concert in Music City in advance of the Nashville Predators first home game in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and newest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame said it's an exciting time for the hockey team and the city of Nashville. Jackson said in a statement he's a Predators fan and proud to be included in the team's road to the Stanley Cup.

The free concert will be held on Nashville's iconic Lower Broadway, with Jackson taking a stage that will face the Cumberland River. Jackson is scheduled to perform at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Fifth and Broadway. Officials say coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be permitted because of safety concerns.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me