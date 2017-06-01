Wires  >  AP Entertainment

It's a girl? Venus Williams opens up on Serena's baby

The Associated Press

Posted 5:51am on Thursday, Jun. 01, 2017

PARIS Venus Williams may have revealed the gender of sister Serena Williams' baby during a post-match interview at the French Open this week.

When asked by Eurosport what the baby will call her, Venus replied, "she's going to call me favorite aunt." She added that she and her other sisters are pushing for the child to be named after them.

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in April, but didn't hint at the baby's gender.

Venus Williams defeated Kurumi Nara, with Serena looking on from the stands Wednesday. She takes on Elise Mertens in the third round of the French Open on Friday.



