The Latest: Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of Cup Final

The Associated Press

Posted 6:01pm on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

PITTSBURGH The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

7 p.m.

Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators' tradition of throwing a catfish onto the ice came to Pittsburgh for Game 1 Monday night and could get another chapter for Game 2. Golf star and Predators fan Brandt Snedeker was expected to attend Game 2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Arena and has previously teased being a catfish-tosser.

A Tennessee man chucked a catfish onto the ice in Game 1, was ejected, charged and then had charges dropped .

---

6:40 p.m.

Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators say Jackson will take the stage on Lower Broadway about 2 1/2 hours before scheduled puck drop of Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he's proud to be included in the Predators' Cup Final run.

---

6:10 p.m.

The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.

Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville's morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.

