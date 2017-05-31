Nielsen's top programs for May 22-28

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "Dancing With the Stars" (Monday), ABC, 10.54 million.
2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.65 million.
3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.37 million.
4. "Dancing With the Stars" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.91 million.
5. "Bull," CBS, 8.54 million.
6. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.
7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.3 million.
8. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 4, TNT, 7.05 million.
9. "Empire," Fox, 6.97 million.
10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.
11. Movie: "Dirty Dancing," ABC, 6.58 million.
12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.
13. "Diana: Life-Death-Truth," CBS, 6.15 million.
14. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.
15. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 5, TNT, 5.83 million.
16. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 4, ESPN, 5.8 million.
17. "Downward Dog," ABC, 5.74 million
18. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.71 million.
19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.709 million.
20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.67 million.