Nielsen's top programs for May 22-28

The Associated Press

Posted 3:51pm on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

NEW YORK Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Dancing With the Stars" (Monday), ABC, 10.54 million.

2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.65 million.

3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.37 million.

4. "Dancing With the Stars" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.91 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 8.54 million.

6. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.3 million.

8. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 4, TNT, 7.05 million.

9. "Empire," Fox, 6.97 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.

11. Movie: "Dirty Dancing," ABC, 6.58 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.

13. "Diana: Life-Death-Truth," CBS, 6.15 million.

14. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 5, TNT, 5.83 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 4, ESPN, 5.8 million.

17. "Downward Dog," ABC, 5.74 million

18. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.71 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.709 million.

20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.67 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



