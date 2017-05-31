Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Twitter famous shark swims again near Atlantic City coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Scientists continue to track Twitter's favorite great white shark as she swims near the coast of New Jersey.

The shark known as Mary Lee showed up in waters near Atlantic City Wednesday morning. She was detected off the coast of Cape May with a male great white named Cisco Saturday.

The nonprofit group OCEARCH has actively tracked Mary Lee since they tagged the shark in 2012 . Mary Lee has logged close to 40,000 miles travelling along the East Coast since then.

