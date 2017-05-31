Top 10 things to do: June 2-June 8, 2017

Plaza Palooza Sundance Square
1 Enjoy this free two-day festival in downtown Fort Worth with live music from Josh Weathers, Grady Spencer & the Work and many more. Music begins Friday at 6 p.m. on the Plaza Stage. Professional chalk artists from across the country will create 3D and non-3D street art beginning Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m.. The artwork will remain displayed throughout the weekend. There will also be strolling musicians, a craft-beer tent and photo booths. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Facebook: Plaza Palooza sundancesquare.com
‘Spirit of the Trail’
2 “Spirit of the Trail,” the first production from Orchard Theatre of Texas, practically screams “Texas.” The show, currently running at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, celebrates the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail and includes traditional cowboy songs, show tunes, and new country music. Orchard, founded by local theater veterans Jim Covault and Richard Allen, promises to add a unique new voice to the theater scene. Through Sunday at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth, and then re-opens June 8 through July 9 at the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, 128 E. Exchange, Fort Worth. $23-$33. 817 575-7984; www.orchardtheatre.org.
Food Truck Friday Night Dinner
3 The Arlington Parks Department has brought together a highly successful food truck series that now includes a dinner. This week diners can expect to choose among What's Cook-N Chef, Rollin-Stone Food Truck, Holy frijole, Samson’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, BellaTrino's Neapolitan Pizzeria at the Market, Steel City Pops, Toadally Ice, and Pokey O’s. City of Arlington’s Naturally Fun Radio will be streaming and everyone’s favorite yard games, will be available. 6-10 p.m. at River Legacy Parks Elm Grove Pavilion. 701 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Information: naturallyfun.org
‘Zootopia’ outdoors
4 Summer time is a great time for outdoor movie nights. The only thing that could make it more fun would be to do it sandlot style. Camp out! Loyd Park in Grand Prairie adds a twist and includes a lake beach for the perfect setting. Admission is $10 for a carload and includes a petting zoo before the movie to get everyone in the mood for Zootopia. Concessions will be available for cash purchase, but the gates open at 8:00 a.m. so why not pack a picnic and make a whole day of it! Loyd Park, 3401 Ragland Rd., Grand Prairie. 972-237-8100; www.grandfungp.org.
Index Fest Fort Worth
5 Get ready for a beer fest unlike any other. Sip your way responsibly through over 300 different brews from 85 participating local and national breweries, this Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion. The Fest's musical entertainment starts at 4:00 p.m. and concludes with headliner Dawes. Also playing are Johnnyswim, Oil Boom, Shinyribs, and DJ Sober. Tickets are $29.50, while Beer Sampling and VIP packages begin at just $42.50. Beer fans looking for a prime on tap experience are encouraged to purchase the Stout Package, which is $110 and includes a variety of perks. Stout Packages are limited, so act fast. indexfest.com/fortworth.
Movies That Matter - Latino
6 Movies That Matter is a city of Fort Worth Human Relations initiative to promote cultural diversity. This Sunday’s screening is of “Las Marthas,” a PBS documentary that follows two young teenage girls in Laredo as they prepare for an elaborate rite of passage. 4 p.m. Sunday, free. There will also be a moderated discussion with reporter Rebecca Aguilar. Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N. Main St., Fort Worth. www.artesdelarosa.org.
Concerts In The Garden
7 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra kicks off the Concerts In The Garden music festival Friday with New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The concert concludes with a fireworks, so don’t rush off after the concert. Concerts In The Garden continues with a variety of acts through July 8th. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concerts begin at 8:15 p.m. Tickets, $22-$66, can be purchased online at www.fwsymphony.org or by calling the box office at 817-665-6000. Children under 10 receive free lawn admission when accompanied by a paying adult.
Wynonna & The Big Noise
8 Grammy winner Wynonna Judd comes to Arlington Music Hall on Friday. Wynonna & the Big Noise will perform songs from their acclaimed self-titled album . The downtown area has plenty of dinner options, but bring cash if you plan to valet. 7:30 p.m. $45-$195. Arlington Music Hall, 224 N. Center St., Arlington. 817-226-4400; www.arlingtonmusichall.net
Warren Hood
9 Mansfield’s newest outdoor venue, The Lot Downtown, brings in a number of performing acts and Saturday’s will be Warren Hood. The singer and fiddler will be accompanied by his guitar ace, Willie Pipkin, pianist and vocalist Emily Gimble (granddaughter of the legendary Texas fiddler Johnny Gimble). as well as bass and drums. 7:00 p.m.; free. There is lawn seating so bring a blanket or chair. http://thelotdowntown.com/
The Foodie Experience
10 The Foodie Experience, a kick-off to Taste of Dallas, is a one-night-only event that highlights the very best food and drinks that Big D has to offer. There will be celebrity chefs, like Dean Fearing of Fearing’s at The Ritz Carlton, and Tom Parlo of the renowned Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, just to name a few. Guests will be able to sip and sample from over 50 restaurants, gourmet brands and local artisans, and will enjoy hands-on food and beverage demonstrations. Tickets are limited, but a few still remain. 7:30 p.m. Friday. Gilley's Dallas, 1135 S Lamar St, Dallas. 21 and over only. $55-$80; tasteofdallas.org