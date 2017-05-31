Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Washington man charged with making bomb threat to casino

The Associated Press

Posted 2:11pm on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

FERNDALE, Wash. A Washington man has been charged with making threats to bomb or injure property at Silver Reef Casino.

The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qBGeBf ) 45-year-old Shane Patrick Clark is accused of calling the casino on Sunday and leaving a voicemail asking if employees want him to blow up the building.

The same person called again about seven minutes later and complained about payout policies at the slot machines.

The casino matched the phone number to a casino membership account that belonged to Clark. Sheriff's deputies tracked Clark down and arrested him on Monday.

Superior Court Commissioner Pamela Englett set his bail Tuesday at $5,000.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me