Washington man charged with making bomb threat to casino

FERNDALE, Wash. A Washington man has been charged with making threats to bomb or injure property at Silver Reef Casino.
The Bellingham Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qBGeBf ) 45-year-old Shane Patrick Clark is accused of calling the casino on Sunday and leaving a voicemail asking if employees want him to blow up the building.
The same person called again about seven minutes later and complained about payout policies at the slot machines.
The casino matched the phone number to a casino membership account that belonged to Clark. Sheriff's deputies tracked Clark down and arrested him on Monday.
Superior Court Commissioner Pamela Englett set his bail Tuesday at $5,000.