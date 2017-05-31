Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Tony presenters will include Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 1:06pm on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

NEW YORK Kevin Spacey will have some starry names helping him hand out Tony Awards: Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Wilde have all signed up to help present trophies.

Spacey, who won Oscars for the movies "The Usual Suspects" and "American Beauty" and a Tony Award in 1991 in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers," is making his debut as host of the telecast on June 11.

Tony nominees Josh Groban, Bette Midler and Ben Platt will also be on hand for the show, but Tony organizers haven't yet revealed what songs will be performed during the telecast.

