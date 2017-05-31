New Mexico casino cancels Kathy Griffin performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A casino in New Mexico has scrapped a scheduled performance by comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted online a bloody image that resembled President Donald Trump.
Route 66 Casino, a casino operated by Laguna Pueblo, announced late Tuesday on social media that July 22 performance by Griffin was canceled.
Griffin, who helped with CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.
Griffin appears in a video posted online Tuesday holding what looks like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.
She described the project as an "artsy fartsy statement" on Instagram and says she does not condone causing harm to others.