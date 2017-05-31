Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Funeral plans set for the late great rocker Gregg Allman

The Associated Press

Posted 11:06am on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

MACON, Ga. Funeral service plans for rock star Gregg Allman has been set.

Local news media report that a family-and-friends only memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Snow's Memorial Chapel in Macon, Georgia. Allman died May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.

Allman will be buried alongside his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Macon's Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fans are welcomed to line the procession route from Snow's to the cemetery.

Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, blamed liver cancer for Allman's death. Lehman said Allman died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me