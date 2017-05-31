Funeral plans set for the late great rocker Gregg Allman

MACON, Ga. Funeral service plans for rock star Gregg Allman has been set.
Local news media report that a family-and-friends only memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Snow's Memorial Chapel in Macon, Georgia. Allman died May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.
Allman will be buried alongside his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Macon's Rose Hill Cemetery.
Fans are welcomed to line the procession route from Snow's to the cemetery.
Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, blamed liver cancer for Allman's death. Lehman said Allman died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.
Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.