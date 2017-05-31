‘Wonder Woman’ is some kind of wonderful

Who expected this?
With “Logan,” and now “Wonder Woman,” 2017 is turning into a good year for superhero movies. Throw the brilliantly absurdist “The Lego Batman Movie” and an entertaining, though hardly groundbreaking, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” into the mix and you have a full-on trend.
It’s as if Hollywood is coming to the realization that it can’t just rely on CGI to get by. Sure, “Wonder Woman” falls victim to overreliance on computer graphics, too, and, at well over two hours, it’s too long. But that’s counterbalanced by a story grounded in real emotions and characters who inhabit a three-dimensional world, albeit a comic-book-inspired, fantastical one.
And if there were any question about a woman directing a $120 million superhero movie, Patty Jenkins — who made the well-regarded 2003 Charlize Theron film “Monster” but has mostly done episodic TV — has answered it with the equivalent of a cinematic mic drop.
As “Wonder Woman” is an origin story, it begins on the island of Themyscira, a place shrouded from the outside world that has never been visited by man, at least “man” in the XY-chromosome sense. It is inhabited by a group of warrior women called Amazons and this is where a young Diana (Lilly Aspell), Themyscira’s only child, comes of age. She desperately wants to learn the ways of the sword but her mother, Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), who also just happens to be queen, wants to shield her from such harsh realities.
But Diana is insistent and, as an adult (Gal Gadot), becomes a ferocious fighter and she also learns that she has powers other Amazons don’t have. All of these skills come in handy when the outside world intrudes in the form of a WWI-era spy, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who crash lands off shore with German soldiers in hot pursuit.
Steve and the Amazons fight them off but it’s now clear that the Amazons can’t keep living removed from the real world. Against Hippolyta’s wishes, Diana and Steve embark on a trip to Europe to try to end the war.
This is where “Wonder Woman” becomes more intriguing, painting a gritty (by PG-13, comic-book standards) world of death, destruction and male-domination while Diana has to figure out her place in it. Along the way, she and Steve have to navigate the politics of the time and the sometimes humorous, sometimes awkward but deepening waters of their personal relationship. How do you relate to a woman divorced from society’s cultural cues? How do you relate to a man who’s, well, a man, when you’ve not seen one before?
Once in Europe, Steve and Diana meet up with Steve’s old pals — Charlie (Ewen Bremner, “Trainspotting”), Chief (Eugene Brave Rock), and Sameer (Said Taghmaoui) — to come up with a plan to take down German General Ludenhoff and his evil scientist cohort Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya), who’s inventing particularly gruesome gasses to be used in the war.
It’s here that “Wonder Woman” is either at its most heavy-handed or most “woke,” depending on the viewer’s point of view. Steve just happens to have Native American, Middle Eastern and Scottish pals who can talk about lands being stolen, racism or how even jut-jawed good guys like Steve, as with everyone else, have baggage. That they also have a certain comic chemistry helps the message go down.
It all leads to the big, predictable CGI showdown finale, which will be followed by the upcoming, all-star “Justice League” film (in which Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Wonder Woman form a supergroup), and, presumably, more Wonder Woman movies. But it’s what comes before this that sets “Wonder Woman” apart.
Working from a script and story by Allan Heinberg, Zack Snyder, and Jason Fuchs, Jenkins nimbly walks the fine line between budding romance, buddy movie, comedy and action movie. That may be the hardest stunt of all to pull off. If “Wonder Woman” has a parallel in the comic-book-movie world, it’s the “Captain America” franchise in how it tries to relate to realpolitik while still delivering the special effects.
“Wonder Woman” has been mired in controversy from its inception (producers have been trying to get the film off the ground since the ‘90s) to its release (the Alamo Drafthouse decision to have special, women-only screenings set the Internet ablaze). On top of that, DC Comics — the universe from which Wonder Woman came — badly needs a hit that can stand up to the success of the films created by its rival, Marvel.
Well, it looks like DC can exhale a sigh of relief, while it might be Marvel’s turn to be a little bit nervous now.