Prince Charles tours churches to be restored in Transylvania

By OLIMPIU GHEORGHIU

Associated Press

Posted 10:56am on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

VISCRI, Romania Britain's Prince Charles stepped into the Transylvanian countryside on Wednesday, touring medieval churches that have been vandalized with the hope of restoring them.

He visited one 800-year-old church in the village of Drauseni, which he plans to help restore. The region has 250 medieval Saxon churches that belonged to Saxons or ethnic Germans. Romania has fewer than 15,000 Saxons, down from a quarter of a million in 1990.

The prince regularly visits Romania and owns two properties in Transylvania. In 2015, he set up The Prince of Wales' Foundation in Romania, a charity that supports the East European nation's heritage, rural life and sustainable development.



