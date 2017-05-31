Eugene Opera making comeback after suspended season

EUGENE, Ore. The Eugene Opera has announced plans to return for a 2017-18 season.
The opera suspended operations in January because of poor ticket sales and debt.
The Register-Guard (https://is.gd/Vl8oem ) reports the opera will return after raising $60,000 from community donations that were matched by several major supporters.
The opera is looking for a new executive director who will live in the Eugene area. The executive director will lead fundraising and business management.
General Director Mark Beudert announced he is stepping down when his contract ends June 30. Beudert works one-third to half-time for the opera while serving on the faculty of the University of Notre Dame Music Department. He lives in Indiana and flies to Eugene several times a year.