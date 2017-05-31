Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Patti LaBelle, Kiefer Sutherland to play Indiana State Fair

The Associated Press

Posted 5:06am on Wednesday, May. 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle, George Thorogood and The Destroyers and Kiefer Sutherland are among the musical performers at this year's Indiana State Fair .

Other acts announced this week include Blue October and the Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017. Five of the 17 free concert acts have been announced so far. Each night of the fair features a concert that is free with paid admission to the fair. Organizers say more fair musical acts will be announced soon.

The fair runs from Aug. 4-20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me