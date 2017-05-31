Chef out at M bistro; Montgomery Plaza restaurant’s future uncertain (again)

FORT WORTH Chef Steve Mitchell has left M bistro in Fort Worth and the restaurant is closing, he wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
M Bistro was locked Wedneday with a “temporarily closed” sign posted. Mitchell wrote that the restaurant is having financial problems.
The restaurant went into an oft-changing Montgomery Plaza location that was formerly home to a Mac’s Steaks, Monty’s Corner and recently, a crab restaurant-taphouse.
“I knew going into this location that it had several failed restaurants in the past, but was told it was due to service and food. I knew that I would have great service and wonderful food,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.
“We accomplished this daily with the great staff that stood by my side and put their hard work into M bistro.”
Mitchell has worked since 2010 at The Grille at the Harbor at Possum Kingdom Lake. Before that, he worked with the late chef Paul Willis at stops from Lucile’s and H3 Ranch to Yucatán Taco Stand and Buffalo Gap Steakhouse.
M bistro was the sixth restaurant to struggle in the location on the back corner of the plaza near West Sixth Street. It opened as a Mac’s Steaks & Seafood, followed by Deluxe Bar & Grille, Monty’s Corner, Bite City Grill and King Crab Tap.