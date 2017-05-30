Taco Heads eatery fan makes fast find of food truck thief

FORT WORTH Sometime between 6 and 8:30 p.m. Monday, someone cut the chains to a locked fence on South Main Street and rode off with the Taco Heads food trailer.
But owners of the restaurant quickly went on the offensive. Pictures from video surveillance of the theft were posted on their Facebook page, with this message: “If anyone sees our food trailer on the street please give us or cops a shout, it was just stolen.”
The message was followed by a sad emoji.
On Tuesday, someone drove by a residence in south Fort Worth and saw the trailer parked in the driveway and spread word through social media, said Jonathan Arguello, Taco Heads manager. That lead was picked up by the owner’s brother, Sammy Castillo, Arguello said. By 5 p.m., the trailer had been recovered by police, Arguello said.
“We call the people who follow our restaurant Taco Heads as well,” Arguello said. “So a couple of Taco Heads found our Taco Heads food trailer for us.”
Police are still on the lookout for one or more suspects as no arrest have been made, and unfortunately, the thieves did not take good care of the trailer.
“They stole our neon sign and the inside of the trailer is trashed,” Arguello said.
Sarah Castillo, a native of Fort Worth’s south side, started Taco Heads as a food trailer in 2010. A pioneer of the Fort Worth food truck scene, it was familiar from its frequent appearances near the intersection of West Seventh and Carroll streets, where it drew business from the late-night bar crowd.
Taco Heads now has one brick-and-mortar location at 1812 Montgomery St. and its owners plan to open another.