Chef out at M Bistro; Montgomery Plaza restaurant’s future uncertain (again)

FORT WORTH Chef Steve Mitchell has left M Bistro in Fort Worth and expects the restaurant to close, he wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
M Bistro was open Tuesday night and a manager on duty said he did not know anything about Mitchell’s comment. Mitchell wrote that the restaurant is having financial problems.
The restaurant went into an oft-changing Montgomery Plaza location that was formerly home to a Mac’s Steaks, Monty’s Corner and recently, a crab restaurant-taphouse.
“I knew going into this location that it had several failed restaurants in the past, but was told it was due to service and food. I knew that I would have great service and wonderful food,” Mitchell wrote on Facebook.
“We accomplished this daily with the great staff that stood by my side and put their hard work into M Bistro.”