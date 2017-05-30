Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Rays promote 2 pitchers, send 1 down, put Bourjos on DL

Posted 6:51pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

ARLINGTON, Texas The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled pitchers Hunter Wood and Chih-Wei Hu from the minor leagues while sending down reliever Jose De Leon and putting outfielder Peter Bourjos on the 10-day disabled list because of tennis elbow.

Wood can become the second Rays reliever this season to make his major league debut after bypassing Triple-A Durham. Jose Alvarado did it against Miami on May 3 following his promotion from Double-A Montgomery.

De Leon headed back to Durham on Tuesday, a day after he was promoted and got the win in relief despite giving up three runs in 2 2/3 innings in a 10-8 Tampa Bay victory in the series opener at Texas.

Bourjos last played Sunday as a late-inning replacement in an 8-6 win in 15 innings at Minnesota.

Hu has two appearances in his first season in the majors. This is his third stint with the Rays.



