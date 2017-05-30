Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Former contestant on 'The Bachelorette' dead at 31

Posted 4:46pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas A former contestant on "The Bachelorette" has died after police found him unresponsive at a South Austin residence.

An Austin Police Department spokeswoman says officers were sent to the residence at 2:10 a.m. Monday in reference to a reported unresponsive man and found 31-year-old Michael Nance unconscious. He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

Spokeswoman Anna Sabana says the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office will have to determine what caused Nance's death, but investigators do not consider the death suspicious.

Nance was a contestant in the eighth season of "The Bachelorette" in 2012 but was eliminated in the fourth of the season's 10 weeks.



