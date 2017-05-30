Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Sept. 11 dedication planned for rescue and recovery workers

Posted 3:51pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

NEW YORK New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have announced plans for a permanent dedication at the Sept. 11 Memorial that would recognize rescue and recovery workers at ground zero.

They announced the plans Tuesday with former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, a longtime Sept. 11 health advocate and National September 11 Memorial and Museum board member.

Bloomberg Philanthropies will provide support for a dedication that will be located on the Memorial Glade, a grassy clearing on the southwest corner of the 8-acre plaza.

Bloomberg is the museum's chairman. He says the people involved in the recovery "deserve a fitting tribute for their courage, sacrifice and bravery."

The dedication will examine the impact of 9/11 on the health of first responders and others.



