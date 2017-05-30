Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Bodyguard of rapper Wale charged with illegal gun possession

The Associated Press

Posted 2:51pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

BOSTON A bodyguard for rapper Wale has been accused of carrying a loaded firearm near a Boston nightclub without a license and has been arrested.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2rkV3qZ ) Eric Miller pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The newspaper says the prosecutor and Miller's defense attorney have identified him as a bodyguard for hip-hop artist Wale, a Washington native behind songs including "Bad" and "The Matrimony."

Police say Miller was arrested at the nightclub on Sunday after he was identified as one of the participants in a fight.

Police say Miller told the officers he had placed a gun in a nearby vehicle and they recovered it. Authorities say Miller didn't have a valid firearms license.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me