Fox News gives weekend show to former Cameron aide

The Associated Press

Posted 2:46pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

NEW YORK Fox News Channel says it is starting a new weekend show featuring Steve Hilton, a contributor who was an adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

Hilton's show, "The Next Revolution," will start June 4 and air in the Sunday 9 p.m. ET time slot. Fox said the talk show will focus on the populist movement worldwide. Its first episode will feature a segment on Silicon Valley employees who say they keep their political views quiet for fear of a backlash. Hilton founded Crowdpac, a political crowdfunding startup firm, and has taught at Stanford University.

His show replaces a repeat episode of Jeannine Pirro's weekend show that usually airs in the time slot.



