Purported Jimmy Hendrix guitar withdrawn from June auction

The Associated Press

Posted 2:06pm on Tuesday, May. 30, 2017

DALLAS Heritage Auctions has halted the planned offering of a guitar purported to have been played by Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival amid concerns it's not that particular instrument.

Dallas-based Heritage on Tuesday announced the guitar, originally estimated to bring up to $750,000, will no longer be up for sale on June 17.

A Heritage statement says auction house experts examined the instrument and cited concerns that it may not be the same guitar Hendrix played at the Monterey, California, event.

Heritage previously announced the Fender Stratocaster would be offered for sale in Beverly Hills, California, via a private collector from the United Kingdom.

